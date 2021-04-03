Texas Tech drops series to Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball has dropped their first Big 12 series of the year after falling to Kansas State 10-4 in game three of their series Saturday afternoon in Tointon Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Wildcats got off to a quick start for the second game in a row, putting up three scores in the bottom of the first inning with two home runs. The Red Raiders responded by scoring two runs in the fourth inning. But the bats remained hot for K-State as they went on to score five runs in the fifth, and two more late in the seventh, including another home run.
The Red Raiders gave up 10 hits, while recording seven of their own. Tech tallied 10 strike outs in the game, compared to Kansas State’s six. Mason Montgomery started the game on the mound, but only faced seven batters before being pulled.
Next, Texas Tech will return to Lubbock to host TCU in a three-game series starting Friday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. The game is set to be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.
