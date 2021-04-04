Mild Easter Sunday with afternoon sunshine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thanks to the cloud cover, it was a rather mild morning. The clouds will give way to sunshine later this afternoon. Don’t expect any rain to get in the way of your way to mass, or for egg hunts, grillin’, barbecues, or whatever you have planned today. We’ll see an increase in clouds later this evening however with another cloudy start Monday, before the sun returns again.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds, high of 74°, S 15
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, low of 52°, SSW 20
Every day next week will reach the low 80s. That’s true all except for Tuesday, which will likely reach the low 90s. The last time we reached the 90s was on October 17th of last year, where we actually reached 93°. Unfortunately, there is no great chance for rain in the forecast.
