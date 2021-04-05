Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
One person is recovering after a crash on Highway 84 and the I-27 frontage road.
- Police say a pickup hit another pickup hauling a boat.
- The boat ended up in the road. One person had moderate injuries.
State data shows COVID-related hospitalizations are down to a point last seen in June.
- A little more than 2,800 patients are in hospitals throughout the state.
- Hospitalizations have been decreasing since a peak in January.
Crews continue work to shore up a leak in a wastewater reservoir near Tampa, Florida.
- The breach is threatening to release millions of gallons of acidic water.
- Evacuation orders have been issued to hundreds of homes in the area and a state of emergency has been issued.
Minneapolis Police Chief, Medaria Arradondo, is expected to testify this week in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
- He fired Chauvin and three others following the death of George Floyd during an arrest last year.
- Arradondo said their actions amounted to murder.
The United States set a record for COVID vaccinations with more than 4 million doses administered Saturday.
- Another 3 million shots were given Sunday.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 19%, or 61 million people have been fully-vaccinated.
