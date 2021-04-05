Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Boat lands in road after Sunday crash, state COVID hospitalizations comparable to June lows, police chief to testify in Chauvin trial

KCBD Daybreak Today - April 5
By Michael Cantu | April 5, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 7:06 AM

One person is recovering after a crash on Highway 84 and the I-27 frontage road.

What will the weather be like today?

State data shows COVID-related hospitalizations are down to a point last seen in June.

Crews continue work to shore up a leak in a wastewater reservoir near Tampa, Florida.

Minneapolis Police Chief, Medaria Arradondo, is expected to testify this week in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

The United States set a record for COVID vaccinations with more than 4 million doses administered Saturday.

  • Another 3 million shots were given Sunday.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 19%, or 61 million people have been fully-vaccinated.

