Free workshop on music marketing and promotion from Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Artists and performers in Lubbock have the opportunity for free tips and tricks from industry experts in a series of workshops from the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation.
For the next event, LCAF will partner with Heidi Labensart, of McGuckin Entertainment PR in Austin, to present an educational workshop titled “Music Marketing and Promotion.”
Labenspart brings experience from national music conferences including focuses from the Americana Music Association Conference, Folk Alliance Conference, South by Southwest, International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass and completing the Leadership Bluegrass Program in 2011.
According to the McGuckin website, Labenspart “consults with clients regarding publicity goals for new album releases and tour publicity, strategic messaging and image development, and organizing special events and tours.”
The workshop will take place Tuesday, April 20, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. To access the workshop and submit questions for the event, email stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org.
This workshop is the second in a series of four free opportunities offered quarterly, with future workshop topics to include venue relationships, booking and financial management of a music career.
