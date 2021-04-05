Jury finds man guilty in 2017 Picantes restaurant aggravated robbery

During opening statements, the prosecution said three men entered and robbed seven people at the restaurant. It took less than two minutes. The three men had their faces covered and the victims were terrified. The seven had guns placed to their heads or chest. The prosecutor said shortly after this robbery, a Crime Line tip came and in and Velasquez immediately became a suspect. However not one victim has been able to identify Velazquez as a suspect. The person who identified him was his sister, who identified him after watching video from the robbery.