KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lady

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lady, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lady is a two-year-old female pit bull mix who has been at the shelter for about a month.
Staff say she is one of their gentle dainty dogs. She is very playful, but a little laid back. Lady is selective about who she plays with, so if you have an existing animal you can bring it up to the shelter and they can interact with each other. Lady is up to date on all her shots, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees for Monday, April 5, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
