Lubbock homeowners may see property tax increase this year

“They’re (homeowners) given an online protest code which they can go on to our website, and they can protest their property value,” said Radloff. “If they first just want to talk to an appraiser about some of the sales in your neighborhood, they can call us, or they can email us, they can email us at info at lubbockCAD.org, or they can give the district a call and we’ll set up an inquiry, whether it be an online inquiry, or whether it be a phone inquiry, an appraiser will get back with that property owner within seven days.” The taxing districts in Lubbock County will set their 2021/2022 rates in September.