Severe Weather Awareness Day to be held virtually April 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Science Spectrum will be hosting a free virtual Severe Weather Awareness Day event Friday, April 23, for schools in our area.
Severe Weather Awareness Day teaches school-age students about the study of meteorology, different weather phenomena and safety practices during severe weather.
Students with the American Meteorological Society at Texas Tech will join students virtually and demonstrate several weather experiments that can be replicated in the classroom. Students will also get a look at how weather instruments work.
Meteorologists from KCBD NewsChannel 11 will also gives students a behind the scenes look at their weather studio and discuss their role in forecasting the weather and severe weather safely.
Severe Weather Awareness Day will take place via Zoom on Friday, April 23. Three time slots are available for teachers to register their class’s viewing: 9:00-9:50 a.m., 10:00-10:50 a.m. and 1:00-1:50 p.m.
Teachers may email the Science Spectrum at education@sciencespectrum.org to register their class for this free program.
