Warmest forecast in months!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Easter Weekend saw warming but mild temperatures across the KCBD viewing area. Today will be warmer. Tomorrow will be the warmest day in five months. Read on for what I expect.
In Lubbock, Good Friday’s high temperature was 71°, the average for the date. Both Saturday and Sunday the high was 74°.
Today’s overcast and humid start held low temperatures to the 50s this morning. The overcast will gradually give way to sunshine and a warmer afternoon.
This afternoon will mostly sunny, gusty, and warm. Temperatures will peak from 80 degrees east to the mid-80s west. Afternoon winds, from the south, will average 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph, plus or minus.
There is a slim chance an isolated thundershower or two may develop this evening over the northwestern viewing area. Generally west and northwest of Lubbock. The chance of measurable rainfall is quite low. In the vicinity of these showers there may be lightning and strong wind gusts.
Tonight otherwise will be partly cloudy and breezy. I expect lows again in the 50s. Winds will continue from the south from about 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.
Tomorrow may again begin mostly cloudy, but overall the day will be partly cloudy with a windy and very warm afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-80s to low 90s.
Blowing dust will be possible Tuesday afternoon. Plus, the grassland fire danger will become very high as a southwesterly wind increases to about 20 to 30 mph. Gusts greater than 40 mph are possible.
Tuesday night mostly fair, gusty, and a little cooler. Lows will drop into the 40s in the northwestern half or so of the KCBD viewing area and generally the 50s elsewhere. My forecast low for Lubbock is in the upper 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny with a quite gusty morning and a breezy and not as warm afternoon. Highs will range from the low 70s northwest to near 80 degrees southeast.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with just a slight breeze. I expect the wind to be the lightest of the week. Low and high temperatures will be slightly above average.
Winter Storm FEMA Disaster Assistance
The City of Lubbock tomorrow will host a community event regarding applying for Disaster Assistance following February’s severe winter storm.
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be on hand with information, to answer questions, and to help Lubbock residents apply for Disaster Assistance and explain the appeal process:
Disaster Assistance Community Resource Event
Tuesday, April 6
10 AM to 3 PM
Municipal Garden & Arts Center
4215 University Avenue
