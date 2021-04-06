Adams honored by hometown of Brownfield

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball program kept it in the Red Raider family, hiring Mark Adams as the new head coach.
Adams’ basketball career started in Brownfield, where he played for the Cubs in high school.
Brownfield ISD Superintendent Chris Smith says he was student body president and graduated in 1974.
“He’s a proud son of Brownfield. I’ll tell you that much. The feelings when you talk about Coach Adams around is, you know, great family, great faith, hard worker, diligent, not going to be outworked, which I think really is the character of West Texas,” Smith said.
The school plans to honor Adams’ career and legacy as a coach, with a shadow box inside its new gym.
“And all that happened even before he was named as the head coach at Texas Tech. So, really proud of him and the way he represents Brownfield throughout his whole career,” Smith added.
Adams’ mother still lives in Brownfield and Smith says she’s still highly involved in the community.
The school plans to dedicate a Cubs statue outside the gym to Adams’ family.
Smith says the school wants to host a large tournament in future seasons and some community members have already suggested naming it the Mark Adams Classic.
Clint Ellis worked on Adams’ coaching staff for two years at West Texas A&M and three more at the University of Texas-Pan American (now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley).
“I’ve known that it’s been his dream job, being a graduate from Tech, family from West Texas. He just bleeds red and black, and I think it’s about time,” Ellis said.
He says Texas Tech is in good hands and Adams serves as inspiration for the students back home.
“Here’s a guy that’s the coach at Texas Tech in Big 12 and, you know was in the championship game on a Monday night two years ago, if he can do it, then I can do it too,” Ellis added.
Smith says Adams really exemplifies Texas Tech’s motto, ‘From here, it’s possible.’ He expects many folks in Brownfield will be getting their season tickets to support the coach.
