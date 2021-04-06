Consider This: Roll back Tax Rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many Lubbock county homeowners are experiencing sticker shock after property tax bills hit mailboxes this week. In fact, home values are expected to be up more than nine percent on average. That is nearly double last year’s increase.
And higher valued homes, means higher taxes… with one caveat. The taxing districts themselves will have the final say when they set tax rates later this year. They can choose to leave it the same and take the windfall, raise it and take more money, or they can roll back the tax rate and offset these big increases.
Consider this: I’m calling on the school boards in Lubbock county, the Lubbock city council, county commissioners, and all other taxing entities to do the right thing and roll back the tax rate this year.
Government and politicians are notorious for justifying tax increases and taking more money out of our pocket. That kind of money grab is never ok with me, especially in a year with soaring home values.
