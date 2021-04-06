Councilman Randy Christian to host District 5 in-person town hall meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Tonight from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., District 5 City Councilmember Randy Christian will host a town hall meeting at Monterey Church of Christ, located at 82nd and Iola.
In-person attendance is encouraged as is social distancing. Masks are welcome.
It’s an opportunity for citizens to ask questions as well as offer opinions and suggestions to City staff and administration.
City representatives will be in attendance to speak about the following topics:
- 2021 State Legislative Session
- Future Needs - streets, roads and boulevards
- ERCOT/PUC
- Uniform Development Code
- Mac Davis Tribute
- McAlister Park
- Outdoor Advertising
