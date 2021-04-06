Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Mark Adams named Texas Tech basketball coach, median price of homes up in Lubbock, U.S. meets to re-enter Iran nuclear deal

KCBD Daybreak Today - April 6
By Michael Cantu | April 6, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 7:18 AM

The Red Raiders have a new basketball coach.

  • Texas Tech announced it is promoting Mark Adams to the spot.
  • The Brownfield native and Tech alumnus has been with the team since 2016.
  • Tech will introduce Adams during a news conference at 6 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
  • Read more here: Mark Adams confirmed as next TTU Head Basketball coach

What will the weather be like today?

Lubbock County is sending out property appraisal notices.

The Derek Chauvin murder trial will enter its seventh day.

The United States and Iran will begin indirect talks today in Vienna.

