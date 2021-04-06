Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Red Raiders have a new basketball coach.
- Texas Tech announced it is promoting Mark Adams to the spot.
- The Brownfield native and Tech alumnus has been with the team since 2016.
- Tech will introduce Adams during a news conference at 6 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
Lubbock County is sending out property appraisal notices.
- The Central Appraisal District said the median price of a home in Lubbock County is up 9.5% from last year.
- Anyone can protest appraisals by contacting LCAD.
The Derek Chauvin murder trial will enter its seventh day.
- The Minneapolis police chief said Chauvin violated department policies by holding his knee on George Floyd’s neck after he stopped resisting.
- The medical examiner is expected to testify this week.
The United States and Iran will begin indirect talks today in Vienna.
- The nations involved in the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal will meet to begin efforts to bring the U.S. and Iran back into compliance.
- The Trump administration pulled out of the deal in 2018.
