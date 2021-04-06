KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Delfa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Delfa, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Delfa is a one-year-old female pit bull who has been at the shelter for about three weeks.
Staff say she is puppy playful, but also will sit with you on the couch and chill. She is up to date on all her shots, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, April 6, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
