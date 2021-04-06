South Plains Skirt Alert

You can view the Warnings using our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. Launch our interactive radar, tap the Menu icon in the lower right (three dots in a circle), then “Alerts”, and then “Other” (last option, far right). Close the Menu (tap the x in the circle). Tap anywhere in a shaded area for more information. In this case, you will see a window open with the message “Weather Alerts: High Wind Warning... Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning... in effect from ... until....”