South Plains Skirt Alert

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mix of clouds and sun, gusty winds, and warmth, will bring us in West Texas our warmest weather in at least five months this afternoon. And a Skirt Alert. A cold front will follow tonight. Another cold front will end our work week. And a third cold front affects our weather late in the weekend and early next week.
With the cold front comings and goings, temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster ride. Springtime winds will come and go. Precipitation, unfortunately, is unlikely through the weekend.
A “Skirt Alert Day” is a day, like today, for which the forecast calls for strong winds.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy with blowing dust possible. It will be windy, no burn conditions. Temperatures will peak from the mid-80s in the northwest to the low 90s in the southeast.
A Fire Weather (aka Red Flag) Warning* is in effect until 9 PM CDT for all but the far eastern KCBD viewing area. The grassland fire danger will become very high. Lubbock vicinity winds, from the west, will average 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts over 40 mph.
Tonight will be mostly fair, gusty, and chillier. I expect lows mostly in the 40s, ranging from the upper 30s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 50s in the far southeast. Winds may occasionally gust near 40 mph.
Tomorrow will begin sunny, gusty, and a bit chilly. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny with a slight breeze and not as warm. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.
Wednesday night will be fair, the wind light, the air will become chilly. Thursday morning lows again will mostly be in the 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with just a slight breeze. Low and high temperatures will be slightly above average. Highs will range from the mid-70s northwest to the low 80s southeast.
I expect a warm afternoon Friday as westerly winds ramp up ahead of another cold front. Temperatures will peak in the 80s. It likely will be another No Burn Day.
Temperatures following the front will drop Saturday, then rebound Sunday afternoon ahead of yet another cold front.
Precipitation, as noted above, is unlikely through the weekend. Even considering the above-mentioned cold fronts.
Happening this morning and afternoon
The City of Lubbock and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are hosting a community event regarding applying for Disaster Assistance following the severe winter storm in February.
Representatives from the City and FEMA are on hand with information, to answer questions, and to help Lubbock residents apply for Disaster Assistance and explain the appeal process:
Disaster Assistance Community Resource Event
TODAY, Tuesday, April 6
10 AM to 3 PM
Municipal Garden & Arts Center
4215 University Avenue
*Fire Weather Warning
A Fire Weather Warning (aka Red Flag Warning) is issued when the following conditions exist or are anticipated:
1. Three hours of sustained winds 20 mph or greater (measured at 20 feet above ground level), or gusts of 35 mph or greater.
2. Relative humidity values of 15 percent or lower.
3. The National Fire Danger Index is “High” or above.
When outdoors avoid open flames, keep vehicles and equipment with hot exhaust systems away from dry grasses, avoid activity that may generate sparks (such as dragging chains), and if you are a smoker use extreme care with your ashes and butts.
You can view the Warnings using our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. Launch our interactive radar, tap the Menu icon in the lower right (three dots in a circle), then “Alerts”, and then “Other” (last option, far right). Close the Menu (tap the x in the circle). Tap anywhere in a shaded area for more information. In this case, you will see a window open with the message “Weather Alerts: High Wind Warning... Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning... in effect from ... until....”
