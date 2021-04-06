Texas Tech’s Skyviews Restaurant reveals new renovations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Renovations are nearly complete at the “Skyviews” Restaurant at Texas Tech Plaza.
“We actually took everything completely down, studs and everything. everything was completely removed,” Danhof explained.
There were big upgrades for the kitchen too. To provide more space, the old “smoking” seating section was removed.
It now is about 3 times as big, with a pizza oven, a steamer and 2 convection ovens, all completely new.
“We still seat approximately 100 guests, but it was definitely time to have a little TLC and a little bit of new development,” Danhof said.
Currently, Skyviews has a Monday through Friday pizza kitchen for carryout lunch.
Last week, its Wednesday dinner series for dine in services came back online.
Danhof says the restaurant is known for its lunch buffet, which is not back yet, but they are getting closer to “normal”.
A relief for hospitality students, who cannot exactly learn everything via zoom.
“Oh, it’s just fantastic. I came on July of last year and I’ve done restaurants a majority of my life and it’s so good to have the students hands-on, actually doing food preparation, food safety, waiting on tables, interacting with the guests,” he explained.
A multi-day grand opening is planned later this year, in August.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.