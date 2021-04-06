WATCH LIVE: Mark Adams welcomed as new Texas Tech head men’s basketball coach at 6 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coach Mark Adams will officially be announced as Texas Tech’s new head coach at the United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced Monday Adams will take over after Chris Beard’s departure to the University of Texas.
Coach Adams is a Texas Tech graduate and has been on the Red Raider staff since 2016. He’s considered the brains behind the defense.
The Brownfield native coached at several colleges before coming to Tech. He led Howard College to the 2010 Juco National Championship.
After Beard left for Texas, he tried to get Adams on his staff but he turned him down. Several former players showed support for Coach Adams on social media. Kyler Edwards and Kevin McCullar Jr. both said they’re staying at Texas Tech.
Mark Adams made his first hire as the new Head Coach of the Red Raiders on Tuesday. Adams hired Portland State Head Coach Barret Peery as the Associate Head Coach of the program, according to many sources.
Peery has coached at the Division One level for nearly twenty years and has had plenty of Head Coaching experience. He led both Indiana Hills Community College and Southern Idaho to the NJCAA National Tournament. He is known for his suffocating full-court press defense and fast-paced offense.
The Red Raiders will use principles of his coaching philosophy this upcoming season.
The news conference to welcome Mark Adams is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on the KCBD app and on the KCBD Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.