Appointments for United’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tech campus fills up

All appointments for Thursday, April 8, have been filled; however, the scheduling link below will open to the next available appointment. Currently, the scheduler is accepting appointments for Thursday, April 15, at United Supermarkets Arena, 1709 Indiana in the City Bank Room, Ave., from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. · https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/usa/Patient/Advisory