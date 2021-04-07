Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

1 dead after bar fight turns deadly, community welcomes Mark Adams as new coach, STAAR problems plague students

By Michael Cantu | April 7, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 5:53 AM

On Daybreak Today,

One person is dead after a bar fight led up to a shooting.

  • Police were called around midnight to the parking lot of Chips Sports Bar in the 5100 block of 69th Street.
  • They found 28-year-old Timothy Bailey with multiple gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
  • Updates can be found here: 1 dead after bar fight turns fatal

What will the weather be like today?

Texas Tech officially introduced Mark Adams as the new men’s head basketball coach.

A technical problem prevented Texas students from taking the STAAR test.

Lubbock Power & Light is going ahead with plans to join the Electric Reliability Council of Texas this summer.

  • LP&L spokesperson Matt Rose took part in a District 5 town hall meeting Tuesday night.
  • He said the city’s decision to join ERCOT was based on bringing back competition and saving money.

