Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

One person is dead after a bar fight led up to a shooting.
- Police were called around midnight to the parking lot of Chips Sports Bar in the 5100 block of 69th Street.
- They found 28-year-old Timothy Bailey with multiple gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
Texas Tech officially introduced Mark Adams as the new men’s head basketball coach.
- The Brownfield native and Tech alumnus said this is his dream job.
- His first move was to hire Portland State’s Barret Peery to be his associate head coach.
A technical problem prevented Texas students from taking the STAAR test.
- The testing system ejected students or prevent them from logging in.
- Schools are working to reschedule the test.
Lubbock Power & Light is going ahead with plans to join the Electric Reliability Council of Texas this summer.
- LP&L spokesperson Matt Rose took part in a District 5 town hall meeting Tuesday night.
- He said the city’s decision to join ERCOT was based on bringing back competition and saving money.
