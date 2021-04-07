FAA investigating single-engine plane crash in Seminole neighborhood Monday night

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Federal Aviation Administration reports a single-engine Evolution Revolt crashed in a residential neighborhood near Seminole Monday night.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. The pilot was the only person on board, according to the FAA. His name and medical condition have not been released at this time.
The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the crash site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
This is a developing story and will updated as more information is released by local authorities or the FAA.
