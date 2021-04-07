High Plains Wine & Food Foundation to host Wine, Brews & BBQ event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The High Plains Wind & Food Foundation will hosts its first Wine, Brews & BBQ event this Saturday, April 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
High Plains Wine & Food Foundation is a local non-profit founded on the principles of enjoying delectable wines, superb food and great company all to benefit local charities. The organization has donated more than $100,000 right here in Lubbock.
The public event will be held at the Fiber Max Center for Discovery located at 1121 Canyon Lake Dr. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.
The event will include live music, food trucks, local wineries and breweries, shopping and bounce house.
Proceeds from the event will go towards scholarship for local students majoring in RHIM, Victiculture or Enology.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.