KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for almost two months.
Buck likes to play rough and is pretty rowdy, so he’d do best with someone who likes to play and with older kids. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees for Wednesday, April 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
