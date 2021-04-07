Lubbock mother to testify before Consumer Product Safety Commission after daughter’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock mother Trista Hamsmith will testify before the Consumer Product Safety Committee in Bethesda, Maryland about the dangers of button batteries.
Hamsmith’s baby daughter, Reese, died after swallowing a button battery from a remote control in Dec., 2020. She suffered burns to her throat, esophagus and vocal cords.
NBC Nightly News will air the Hamsmith’s story in their efforts to bring awareness to the dangers. The story is expected to air Wednesday night on the Nightly News.
The Hamsmith’s friends in Lubbock started started a Facebook page Pray for Reese with a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.