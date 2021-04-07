LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring typically means changes in our weather over short periods of time. These typically are initiated by cold fronts. Such is the case between yesterday and today. Such again will be the case late this week and early next week.
Last night’s cold front generated wind gusts on the TTU West Texas Mesonet up to 58 mph near Memphis and 59 mph near Lesley in the far northeastern KCBD viewing area. The Lubbock airports recorded a peak wind of 33 mph.
As wind speeds gradually diminish behind the front this morning the dust in the air will gradually settle. Wind speeds will continue about 20 to 30 mph with gusts greater than 40 mph over the northeastern viewing area, and about 10 to 20 mph with gusts in a 20 to 30 mph range near Lubbock.
The air behind the cold front is very dry. With the wind, seasonably mild temperatures, sunshine, and dry fuels, today is another NO BURN DAY.
Warmer weather will follow ahead of the next cold front. I anticipate that front late Friday, perhaps in the afternoon. Yes, that means gusty winds followed by a cool down just as the weekend begins.
A very warm afternoon will follow Sunday, with yet another cold front expected Sunday night.
None of these fronts hold even a hint of precipitation.
There is, however, indications wet and cool weather may return around the middle or later part of next week. That is our next precipitation possibility. Stay tuned!
