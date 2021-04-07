‘The people’s first choice:’ Red Raider fans excited for Mark Adams’ hiring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is no doubt among Red Raider fans, coach Mark Adams was the best choice for the job.
“It’s overwhelmingly the people’s first choice. Everyone understands that he’s the architect of this defense,” Jerry Nevans said.
Nevans and his family traveled from Midland for Tuesday’s press conference.
“Coach Beard hasn’t coached a D1 game without coach Adams. Coach Adams has always been the x’s and o’s,” Kirk Noles said. “He’s just such a brilliant guy.”
Noles, along with Two Docs Brewing Company, held a tailgate before the event, to show how Red Raiders welcome a new coach.
Adams is not just a fan favorite for what he brings to the program, but also his strong ties to the community.
“I cried because I was so happy. I grew up with his wife, from kindergarten, so I did not want them to leave town,” Lesley Shelton said. “I was so excited he got the job, he deserved it. He earned that job, I’m so glad he’s staying here.”
It was a true healing moment for a hurting fan base.
The press conference, more like a pep rally in true Texas Tech fashion.
“Every time he said something, tech fans were all up on their feet, clapping and I think that’s what we rally behind and we all believe in him and trust him to lead this program,” student Gunner Miller said.
And there is no time to look back now.
Fans say with Adams at the helm, it is only up from here.
“What we have on the horizon is better than what we have before,” Noles said.
“Last week there was a little bit of uncertainty, but I feel positive that we’re in the right direction,” sophomore Noah Creighton said.
“I think he’s the guy to move us forward. I really do,” season ticket holder Bruce Butler said.
When asked what he expects for next season he had one word to say:
“Greatness.”
Something, coach Adams has promised to do as he ushers in a new era for Texas Tech basketball.
