Warmer days upcoming, shower chance returns next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s warmed to the mid 70s around our area today, with some upper 70s to the southwest. Overall, the mild pattern will continue next few days, with greater changes next week.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool, morning low near 44. Wind SE/NE 5-10mph.
TOMORROW: Warmer and sunny, high near 81. Wind NE/W 10-18mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: It’ll climb back to the mid 80s Friday, along with the west wind getting a little bit stronger. Another front will bring a slight cool-down for Saturday, then even warmer weather Sunday. Right now we’re forecasting 87 in Lubbock, though parts of our area may be up to 90. It all depends on the timing of the next, stronger front.
Behind the front it’ll be windy and cooler Monday. And the best news is we’re starting to see signs of some showers in the area starting Tuesday. It’s not a certainty this far out, but it’s a better look than we’ve seen for the past few weeks. After Monday around 70, the rest of next week should have highs in the 60s, which is below average for this time of year.
