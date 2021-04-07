WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will hold a virtual news conference regarding the Coronavirus in the community Wednesday, April 7.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is 48,661: 131 active, 47,807 listed as recovered, and 723 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.79%.
As of April 6, the Lubbock Public Health Department reports 59,399 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, and 40,426 have received their second doses. The total number of doses administered by the Public Health Department is 100,749.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on the KCBD app and KCBD Facebook page.
