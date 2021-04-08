Animal rescue group looking for suspects after litter of puppies poisoned

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Someone threw a bucket of rat poison over a litter of seven puppies, each named after Snow White’s seven dwarves. The mother and three of her puppies have died and now the South Plains Rescue Agency is looking for justice.
SPCA’s Aimee Rios said it started in the backyard.
“By the time she got back two of the puppies were seizing and they were like ‘what happened?’ Well when they got everything settled, they found the bucket of rat poison in their backyard,” Rios said.
By the time they got to the vet, it was too late. Two of the puppies had passed away.
“We believe someone just threw it over the fence from that back alley,” Rios said.
Then two days later, two more puppies started showing symptoms.
“One started showing neurological signs and did have to be put down. The other one, Sneezy, was transferred to Live Oak and she actually got released Monday and she is good,” Rios said.
Fortunately, Sneezy and Grumpy are recovering well and are still available for adoption. Their siblings have thankfully already found their forever homes.
A police report has been filed and Rios is asking for public help to find the person responsible.
“Animal cruelty in itself is a felony, so if we do find someone we hope that they are charged with the fullest because it’s sad. Three babies lost their life that should be alive and thriving right now,” Rios said.
