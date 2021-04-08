Bar shooting victim remembered as selfless friend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD authorities say they are aware of the identity of the shooter in Tuesday night’s deadly bar fight, but have yet to make an arrest.
Meanwhile, friends of the victim, Timothy “Teejay” Bailey, are mourning his sudden death.
“Now, he’s gone, for what? Over nothing. A whole life is gone over nothing,” friend Gabby Suniga said.
“I was heartbroken. I couldn’t believe it,” friend Isaiah Ramos said.
Police say a fight involving Bailey and another group took place inside Chip’s Sports Bar and Grill at 69th and Slide Tuesday night, just before midnight.
A graphic video circulating around social media shows the 28 year old attempting to punch an unidentified man who, shortly thereafter, shoots him three times at close range.
Friends say it was unlike Teejay to be at that bar and to get into a fight in the first place.
“It takes a lot to get that man’s blood boiling. And last night, I just think he was at the wrong place,” Ramos said.
“Because people can’t put guns down and want to resort to violence. And for what? It never leads to anything,” Suniga said. “He’s the person who did not deserve this, out of all people. There’s good people out in this world, but he was one of the really good ones.”
Chips has denied a request for comment.
Friends say Bailey was a regular at Copper Caboose across town at 50th and Avenue Q.
He is remembered for his contagious positivity and a laugh that could light up a room.
“He’s the man that you could be down, and he wasn’t going to let you. He could go in a room and not know a soul and I could guarantee you he could have half that building laughing. It was anywhere he went he brought a smile, he brought a lot of joy,” Ramos said.
“If he didn’t have anything he would literally give the shirt off his back for you,” friend Alicia Reyes said.
Friends will be holding a fundraiser at Copper Caboose this weekend to raise money for funeral costs.
