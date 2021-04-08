Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today:
President Biden plans to announce specific actions on gun control at a Rose Garden ceremony:
- The president will nominate a new head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- A senior administration official says the gun control actions will include regulating homemade guns and federal support for community violence intervention programs
- The White House says these are “initial steps” to tackle the “gun violence public health epidemic”.
The U.S. has reach a milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations:
- Nearly 25% of adults in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
- 40% of adults and 75% of seniors have received at least one dose.
- All American adults should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.
A midnight vigil took place in Lubbock for a man who lost his life Wednesday night:
- Friends gathered for a vigil last night to remember Timothy ‘Teejay’ Bailey.
- He died after being shot during a fight out of Chips Sports Bar.
- Friends will be holding benefits to raise money for Bailey’s funeral costs.
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.