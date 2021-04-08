Legal Aid Society of Lubbock to host ‘Ride for Respect’ against domestic violence

In these difficult times, we are trying to keep our agency going by hosting our fundraising events. This will be our 1st Annual Riding for Respect with Legal Aid Society of Lubbock against Domestic Violence. This is one of the ways we continue the work of improving our community and providing first-rate legal services to those who need us most, and that is why we are asking for your support for this event. The proceeds from the event all come directly back to Legal Aid and allow us to continue providing effective counsel to the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding counties.