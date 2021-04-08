LPD looking for information after officer “drug around 100 feet” following attempted traffic stop

A Lubbock Police Officer observed the motorcycle in the 3000 block of Idalou Road without a license plate. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and exited his marked patrol vehicle to make contact with the driver. When the officer instructed the driver to turn off the motorcycle, the driver refused to do so and began to attempt to flee the scene. In an attempt to prevent the driver from evading, the officer grabbed the motorcycle, but the driver intentionally drove away. The officer’s hand became stuck, and the motorcycle drug him approximately 100-120 feet. The officer was able to free himself, but had injuries to his hand.