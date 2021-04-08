Lubbock mother brings concerns over button batteries to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

In a virtual meeting, Lubbock’s Trista Hamsmith called on a committee from the CPSC today to force companies that use button batteries to make them more secure so that no more children can swallow them and die... like her toddler, Reese. Trista told the group, “The longer we wait, the more we’re going to see these tragedies and continue getting these phone calls that are happening, so my hope is that we can get this on the agenda and get some mandates taken care of to help protect our babies.”