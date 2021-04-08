Lubbock mother brings concerns over button batteries to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - She wasn’t in Washington today, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission heard her plea loud and clear.
In a virtual meeting, Lubbock’s Trista Hamsmith called on a committee from the CPSC today to force companies that use button batteries to make them more secure so that no more children can swallow them and die... like her toddler, Reese. Trista told the group, “The longer we wait, the more we’re going to see these tragedies and continue getting these phone calls that are happening, so my hope is that we can get this on the agenda and get some mandates taken care of to help protect our babies.”
Reese died in December, 47 days and multiple surgeries after swallowing a button battery.
While the panel didn’t take any action today, they did offer support for Trista’s plea that button batteries should always be screwed into place and housed in stronger plastics when they are included in items like remotes and key fobs.
All this is part of a growing campaign called Reese’s Purpose to make our homes safer for kids.
That’s where you can join more than 50,000 others who have signed a petition for button battery legislation.
