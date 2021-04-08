Mark Adams updates status of Red Raider players

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mark Adams met with the media today via zoom to talk about a hectic week.
Once it was announced he would be elevated to be the Red Raiders Head Coach, Kyler Edwards, who had put his name in the transfer portal tweeted out he would be returning to Tech to play for Adams and run it back. Kevin McCullar also tweeted out West Texas Let’s do it. I’m not going anywhere.
Adams was pleased Red Raiders want to stay under his leadership.
“I’ve got a great relationship with these guys. They’ve shown that by just wanting to come back and be part of what I believe in,” he said.
Adams gave the latest update on players Thursday afternoon.
“At this point, no one has said no to us. We have a couple of guys still thinking about possibilities. We got a commitment from Kyler Edwards to be back and Kevin McCullar. We also have Marcus (Santos-Silva) who’s coming back. Agbo (Chibuzo) is also coming back as well as Clarence (Nadolny),” Adams said.
Others are still deciding what they will do.
“I’m going to talk to JB (Jamarius Burton) today. Also going to visit with Micah (Peavy) again this afternoon. Even TJ Shannon. We have our fingers crossed. We wish him the very best. I think he’s going to announce today his intentions to go ahead and get in the Draft. If things don’t work out there, he’s already committed to coming back and being part of our team next year,” he added.
Mac McClung is also still weighing his options.
“He’s in route out here,” Adams said. “He’ll be here later today. Where he’s at mentally right now. We had a great conversation a couple of days ago. We’ve got to sit down and talk about what his expectations are and where he wants to be. We are in conversations with him now about coming back.”
As far as High School Recruit Jaylon Tyson, it looks like Coach Adams has some work to do.
“I have visited with him on several occasions. At this time, I think he’s going to go ahead and get in the portal,” he said. “He has not ruled out coming back to Texas Tech. I just think he wants to look at some other options as well. We are going to have to re-recruit him.”
Adams said he is working hard to hire his staff and keep players at Texas Tech. He reiterated you can count on me as he leads Red Raider basketball.
