Small Business Development Center assisting hard-hit venues apply for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much needed relief and help applying for it is now available to the entities that helped to keep us entertained before we stopped gathering. The application process opened April 8 for the new Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.
“This particular grant is different and has more moving parts to it,” Emma Carrasco with Texas Tech University’s Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center said.
The SBDC is offering application assistance to the eligible entities like live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators, museum operators, motion picture theatre operators and talent representatives.
“It’s important that if you have any questions or you need more details, or if you’re having difficulty with the SBA website, then we encourage you to contact us here at the SBDC to have us assist you and guide you in the right direction,” Carrasco said.
More than $16 billion is available through the grant, which was funded through the COVID-19 relief package passed in late 2020 and amended by the American Rescue Plan.
“If your grant is awarded, some of the eligible allowed uses for the funds are payroll, rent, utilities, mortgage, worker protection, payments to individual contractors, insurance, state and local taxes and other ordinary and necessary business expenses,” Carrasco said.
The amount and timing funding is available on a priority system based on revenue loss.
Carrasco tells KCBD that this is an opportunity for businesses to not only obtain financial assistance but to become a better organization.
“This has become a time for all businesses, but especially for small businesses, to learn how to prepare for any disaster that may come again in the future and to become a better business owner and how to handle situations that you were totally unprepared for,” Carrasco said. “SBDC is good at preparing all business owners, small business owners on how to become a better operation through many of the tools and webinars and education seminars that we offer at either no charge or a very minimum charge.”
SBDC is not offering in-person consultations at this time but is assisting virtually or by telephone. Click here for the SBDC resources.
Applications are submitted through the Small Business Administration website by clicking here.
