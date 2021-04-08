Warm next few days, rain chance returns next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It warmed into the 80s across much of our area today, making for a beautiful spring afternoon.
Just some thin high clouds have been streaming overhead. The wind has ramped up over the western South Plains and may get breezy for a little while this evening in Lubbock.
TONIGHT: A few clouds, low near 51. Wind W/NW 5-15mph.
TOMORROW: Warm and breezy, high near 84. Much of the day the wind will be out of the NW averaging 12-22mph. Then tomorrow evening the wind will kick up out of the NE, probably around 25mph. The windy evening is the next front moving across the area.
WEEKEND: A chilly Saturday morning, likely in the upper 30s. Then the afternoon will be sunny, high near 74, which is the typical high this time of year. Sunday will warm up ahead of the next, stronger front. We’ll likely see a pretty good north-to-south temperature range across the area. The timing of the front can still change, but right now it looks late enough for Lubbock to reach the mid to upper 80s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday’s high near 67, then cooler days after that. The best news is the computer guidance still show a chance for some showers starting Tuesday, with the chance looking a little better Wednesday. It’s still far enough out that there will be changes in the computers and we’ll refine the forecast. But at least it’s looking better for some rain. There might be some thunderstorms as well. Lots of clouds will keep it cool.
