West Texas McDonald’s restaurants commit to providing 450 local job opportunities

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - To keep up with hiring demands and help expedite the process for job seekers eager to get back to work, McDonald’s across Texas are hosting drive-up hiring days, offering candidates a new, convenient and safe way to apply.
The new hiring initiative comes as McDonald’s looks to hire 25,000 new employees across Texas, including 450 in West Texas.
From April 13 to April 15, interested candidates can simply drive up to select McDonald’s locations and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, no prior scheduling required.
To ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crews and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new new procedures and training.
In addition to visiting select West Texas McDonald’s locations from, job seekers can text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit //McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.