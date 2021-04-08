Woodrow VFD, LFR fight grass fire in SW Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue joined with the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department to fight a grass fire in southwest Lubbock on Thursday afternoon.
The call came in around 2 p.m. of a large grass fire threatening a trailer in the 5500 block of 138th. LFR arrived to find a fence on fire and a grass fire moving quickly through the area.
LFR requested extra units and was able to contain the fire that threatened multiple structures. They say they have knocked down the fire and are putting out hot spots as of 3 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
