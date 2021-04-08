Woodrow VFD, LFR fight grass fire in SW Lubbock

On 4-8-21 at 2pm, LFR responded to a report of a grass fire in the 5500 block of 138th. An LFR engine requested extra units as well as Woodrow VFD to respond due to the location being at the city limits. At this time, LFR and Woodrow VFD have extinguished the fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/skYbLAe992