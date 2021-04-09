A cold front passes the area this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front has already passed the Lubbock area, and as a result temperatures will drop a bit overnight with the breezy conditions as well. Unfortunately there’s such a lack of humidity, that we won’t see any rain with this cold front, nor will we see much cloud cover even. Expect clear skies overnight.
The wind shifts back to the SW Saturday, so the drop in temperatures won’t be too dramatic as warm air rushes back in. We’ll even be in the 80s by Sunday. More cool air does return for much of next week with high temperatures in the 60s, and lows in the mid to low 40s.
TONIGHT: Clear, low of 41°, NE wind 15-25mph, some gusts above 30.
SATURDAY: Sunny, high of 74°, SW 15mph
It does look like there will be a chance for some showers in the middle of next week. It’s not the greatest chance, but some rain is in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.
-RG3
