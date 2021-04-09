Healthcare workers at UMC in Lubbock reflect on year of pandemic

“We learned that our employees, it was a big toll on our employees,” Ragain said. “If you’re working in an ICU, and you lose two, three, four patients in a shift from COVID, that has an impact. Our caregivers are very much about taking great care of patients, having good outcomes, and some of them have talked about what a challenge it is to feel like you really couldn’t help somebody because of the virus. That’s tough. I really do believe that there’s a lot of burnout among healthcare professionals, not only here but across the country. I think that there’s some post-traumatic stress of dealing with those kind of things.”