KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dudley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dudley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter a little more than a month.
Staff say he is laid back and as sweet as could be. Dudley is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Friday, April 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Persephone.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.