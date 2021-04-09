Roller coaster temps followed by rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will peak about ten degrees above average for the date this afternoon. The warmth will be followed by a cold front this evening. As the front blows through the South Plains gusts greater than 40 mph and blowing dust are likely. The wind will be followed by a chilly start to our weekend weather.
I expect, however, a pleasant Saturday afternoon with a slight breeze and seasonable temperatures.
The temperature roller-coaster continues Sunday into Monday. As a second, stronger, cold front slides toward West Texas afternoon temperatures will soar into the 80s - even a few 90s in our warmest spots (the southeastern viewing area).
This strong cold front is expected Sunday night. I anticipate strong winds, and blowing dust, following the front late Sunday night through Monday morning.
Much cooler and mostly cloudy conditions will develop next week. Rain showers are looking more likely, too, especially in the Wednesday through Friday time frame.
