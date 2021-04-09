United vaccinates 1,200 people at first clinic on Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets hosted its first vaccine clinic on Texas Tech’s campus, inoculating about 1,200 people with the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Tim Purser, the director of pharmacy for United, says the appointments for the clinic filled up in a matter of days.
Student Moises Castro says the convenience of the clinic played a part in his decision to get the shot.
“It’s good that it’s right on campus and it’s free, you don’t have to show like an insurance or anything, you just come in and anyone can get it. It’s nice, it’s empowering to see everyone coming together to get this going so we can come back to normal again,” Castro said.
The clinic ran from 2 p. m. to 7 p. m. and Purser says the goal is to repeat it every Thursday, for as long as the community needs.
It’s open to anyone 18 and older at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Purser says there was a strong presence of students at the clinic and that’s why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was chosen.
“There seems to be a demand for that, especially in this demographic, makes sense for college kiddos to come out once and get this done,” Purser explained.
Tech student Sarah Driskill says she was excited to see the turnout.
“My grandparents are here in Lubbock so I’m hoping to protect them with the vaccine. I know everyone else is getting theirs and I just want to be able to protect people and like, just go back to normal and I think this is the first step to do that,” Driskill added.
The clinic is a partnership of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, the university and United Supermarkets.
“All of our teams have worked on the vaccination process have just been totally excited about their part, their plan and the opportunity to get Lubbock residents vaccinated,” Purser said.
United pharmacists administered the shots with the help of a few pharmacy students.
Pharmacy student Ryan Hardaway says he volunteered to make an impact on the community.
“It’s invaluable getting this experience, doing the immunizations, but also being able to help educate people on Covid-19 and the things that they can do to protect themselves,” Hardaway said.
Appointments are available for next Thursday’s clinic online here: https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/usa/Patient/Advisory.
You can also call 866-277-2843 to schedule an appointment.
