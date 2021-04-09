Vaccine clinic volunteer spreading positivity since first day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For most that come to the city’s vaccine clinic, Mike Montanez is one of the first faces they see.
Before it opened, he was working at the city’s museum department. But now three days a week you can find him at the Civic Center, from start to finish.
“It’s as almost as if someone upstairs has said to me not only are you going to receive that vaccine that you’ve been praying for, but you’re going to be a part of dispensing those vaccines as well. So it’s been very personal for me,” Montanez explained.
It is a job that he does not take lightly.
“Help us eliminate this pandemic. Take the simple act of rolling up your sleeve, get the vaccine, get it done, help us move forward,” he said.
But despite the gravity of that message, he always shares it with a smile.
Montanez has even convinced some on the fence to follow through, by educating and encouraging.
“There can be a lot of anxiety, some tension, a lot of excitement when you come in through the door,” he said. “I want to do my best to let everybody know that this is not only going to be an easy process, but this is a positive movement towards getting back to whatever we considered normal,” Montanez added.
In the last few days, he says they have seen several new groups coming out to the clinic, including some he did not expect.
“It’s that high school coach that not only wants to protect his family, himself but also his student athletes. It’s also that small business owner that you met at a political rally back in October. She’s come in to get her dose,” he explained.
This, along with reaching that 100,000 dose milestone, gives him hope.
“I look forward to the future. I’m very optimistic about this entire mission and about where Lubbock is headed as far as taking on this pandemic,” Montanez said.
The clinic is set to close at the end of the month.
But even when that happens, Montanez promises to continue to advocate for the vaccine, and the safety of the entire community.
