1 killed, 7 others hurt when possible tornado strikes Louisiana village

At least 8 homes were ripped apart in Palmetto; vehicles were tossed into the middle of fields

1 killed, 7 others hurt when possible tornado strikes Louisiana village
A man was killed and seven other people were hurt when a possible tornado struck the St. Landry Parish village of Palmetto about 2 a.m. April 10, 2021, ripping apart at least eight homes and tossing vehicles into the middle of fields. (Source: Brandon Clement/LSM)
By WAFB Staff and Curtis Heyen | April 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 10:02 PM

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) — A man was found dead after a possible tornado struck the Palmetto area of St. Landry Parish early the morning of Saturday, April 10.

Killed in the storm that hit the village about 2 a.m. was 28-year-old Jose Antonio Higareda; and seven other people were hurt pretty bad, parish President Jessie Bellard said.

At least eight homes were ripped apart. And vehicles were tossed into the middle of fields.

(Source: Brandon Clement/LSM)

Bellard said he can’t believe his eyes but is thankful to hear the survival stories coming out of his parish.

“This is unbelievable. It’s devastating. You see homes that are just not there anymore,” the official said.

“It’s just unbelievable to see what we’re looking at right now. We were very fortunate,” Bellard continued.

“Just a little ways down here farther north, they had two other homes where the roofs were taken off. The people in the house actually went into the bathroom and into the bathtub whenever they heard it. And they survived.

“So we were very fortunate to hear that news.”

(Source: Brandon Clement/LSM)

Click here to report a typo.

RELATED:

Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home

Flooding in Abita Springs raising concern for some residents

Neighborhoods cleaning up damage from major storm

Severe storms roll across parts of the ArkLaTex

Squall line suspected of causing of swath of damage from McCurtain County, Okla., to Hempstead County, Ark.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.