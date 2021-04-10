TTU baseball bounces back with 6-5 win over TCU

The Red Raiders put one run on the board in the first inning, but after a four run fourth inning for the 10th ranked Horned Frogs, Tech needed an answer. In the bottom of the inning, they responded with four runs of their own to take the lead back by one. TCU tacked on one run in the top of the sixth to tie the game up at five and after none runs were adding through the final three innings, they headed to extras. Cal Conley blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth to give the 8th ranked Red Raiders the win.