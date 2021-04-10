TTU baseball bounces back with 6-5 win over TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball bounced back in game two of their series against TCU, winning 6-5 in extra innings.
The Red Raiders put one run on the board in the first inning, but after a four run fourth inning for the 10th ranked Horned Frogs, Tech needed an answer. In the bottom of the inning, they responded with four runs of their own to take the lead back by one. TCU tacked on one run in the top of the sixth to tie the game up at five and after none runs were adding through the final three innings, they headed to extras. Cal Conley blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth to give the 8th ranked Red Raiders the win.
Texas Tech recorded eight hits while giving up eight hits to the Horned Frogs. Tech left eight batters on base compared to TCU’s six. But the defense on both sides showed up to play Saturday afternoon, with the Red Raiders tallying 13 strike outs to the Horned Frogs 11.
The rubber match will be held Sunday, April 11th at noon in Rip Griffin Park. The game is set to be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.
