Back to the 80s on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As an area of high pressure moves across the South Plains, the wind shifted pretty quickly to the southwest after Friday evening’s cold front. Skies remain clear, but temperatures will be a little milder as a result overnight. We’ll be back in the mid 80s Sunday with a few places squeaking into the 90s.
Temperatures then drop a bit Monday and stay relatively cool for the entire week, with afternoons in the mid to low 60s. Many days bring a chance for at least some showers, but right now it doesn’t look like any day in particular will bring a significant chance.
TONIGHT: Low of 48°, SW 15mph, clear.
SUNDAY: High of 86°. NW 15mph, sunny.
Expect some good cloud cover during the week as well with temperatures at night in the mid to low 40s.
-RG3
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.