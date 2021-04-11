LPD Officer injured in crash after police chase early Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning involving a Lubbock Police Officer.
A pursuit began around 3 a.m. after the officer attempted a traffic stop.
The crash occurred at East Broadway and Cesar E Chavez Drive at 3:07 a.m.
The officer was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.
The west bound lanes of East Broadway have been reopened from East Canyon Lakes Drive to Cesar E Chavez Drive.
KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is received.
