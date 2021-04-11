Texas Tech takes series over TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball secured the series win over number 10 TCU in a 17-7-win, Sunday afternoon.
The 8th ranked Red Raiders came out explosive on offense in the first four innings, then finished things off in the bottom of the sixth before relying on their defense to end the game. Texas Tech led 8-1 after the fourth inning, then tacked on nine more runs in the sixth including two home runs by Jace Jung, who had three on the day.
The Red Raiders recorded 13 hits, while giving up 11 to the Horned Frogs. Each teamed played an errorless game but left six runners on base. Tech had 8 strikeouts compared to TCU’s six, but tallied 16 RBI’s to seven for the Horned Frogs.
Next, Texas Tech will host a two game mid-week series against Stephen F. Austin starting April 13th at 6:30 p.m. in Rip Griffin Park. The game is set to air on ESPN Plus.
