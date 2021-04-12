Breezy with a cold front Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front will move through overnight, and the wind is expected to pick up as a result. We’ll keep the cloud cover with us, with some sunshine peeking through in the late morning before clouds increase again.
There’s not a great chance of rain over the next 24 hours, but we do see a chance of rain into the next week. While each day isn’t expected to bring lot of rain, it’s at least in the forecast which is always a good thing.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with wind increasing after midnight to 25mph out of the NE, low of 46°.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy NE wind 25mph, high of 66°
Each day looks pretty cloudy with at least a chance of some rain. No more than 20%-30% is expected to see showers any given day except for Tuesday in which we’re forecasting 40%.
-RG3
